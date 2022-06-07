Social media threat leads to lockdown at Broward elementary school

Sky 10 over the scene of Quiet Waters Elementary School in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Authorities placed a Deerfield Beach elementary school on a partial lockdown Tuesday morning following a potential threat posted on social media, Broward County school district officials said.

“Quiet Waters Elementary School is currently on a code yellow (a modified lockdown allowing for limited movement on campus) as a precautionary measure,” a statement from a district spokesperson said. “The school has not been evacuated. There is additional law enforcement on campus while the threat is being investigated.”

Broward County deputies responded to the school and are investigating. Sky 10 flew over the scene and saw deputies and parents gathered outside the campus.

The district directed further questions to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.