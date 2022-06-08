Boy accused of threatening to kill students in his 6th-grade class in Miami

A boy was at the Miami-Dade County Children’s Courthouse on Wednesday to face charges after he allegedly threatened to kill the 17 students in his sixth-grade class because he was a victim of bullying.

MIAMI – A boy allegedly threatened to kill the 17 students in his sixth-grade class because he was a victim of bullying at a religious private school in Miami.

The 12-year-old boy, who is also active with the Boy Scouts, is a student at the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic School, an Archdiocese of Miami school near the East Little Havana and Brickell neighborhoods.

“Accommodations have been made for him to attend a new school,” Attorney Greg Gonzalez said, while representing the boy during a children’s court hearing Wednesday on Zoom, in front of Circuit Judge Scott M. Bernstein.

Miami police officers arrested the boy on Friday night. Detectives reported he was at his father’s home playing with his Xbox. The gaming console has access to the internet, so he used it to post the threats that other players saw and reported, police said.

“This has been investigated. There is nothing here, so it was a surprise he was arrested,” Gonzalez said in court.

Ad

Bernstein disagreed and ordered a psychological evaluation. He also decided to place the boy under house arrest with an electronic monitor and ordered him to stay away from using the Internet and to abstain from using social media, and his Xbox.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Emily Hales and Aura Martinez contributed to this report.