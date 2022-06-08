Man caught on camera stealing packages from outside Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police released surveillance video Wednesday that shows a man stealing several packages from the front porch of a home.

The theft happened around 3 p.m. May 16 in the 2200 block of Southwest 14th Street.

According to authorities, the victim was alerted about the package thefts after her neighbor told her that he found several opened packages with her name on them in his trash can.

The woman then reviewed her surveillance cameras, which captured a man approaching her front porch and knocking on the door several times before stealing her packages.

The man is then seen walking northbound on Southwest 22nd Avenue toward the neighbor’s home.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call Detective Gina Alvarez at 954-828-5704. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.