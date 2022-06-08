Man detained following domestic dispute with mother at Brickell apartment building

MIAMI – A man was detained by City of Miami police Wednesday morning, hours after they responded to a domestic dispute at an apartment building in Brickell between him and his mother.

Officers were called to the building along Southeast 14th Street near Brickell Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officer Kenia Fallat, who is also a spokeswoman for the police department, said it appears the man and his mother were arguing and his mother believed he was armed and on probation.

Fallat said the man refused to come out of the apartment when officers arrived, barricading himself inside.

The police department’s SWAT team and a K-9 unit also responded to the scene and the man eventually came out, Fallat said.

A Local 10 News crew was there Wednesday morning as the man was taken into custody outside The Sail on Brickell building.

An ambulance later came and it appears the man was treated at the scene for some kind of injury.

No other details were immediately released.