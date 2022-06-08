Man, teen face charges in connection with Broward mail thefts

Keno Sewel Jr., 22, is facing charges in connection with multiple mail thefts in Broward County.

PARKLAND, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) has arrested two people who they say have been stealing mail from residents in at least three Broward communities.

According to authorities, investigators began surveillance on a vehicle June 3 that was suspected of being used in the theft of mail from homes in Parkland, Plantation and the Town of Davie.

While in Parkland, authorities said detectives witnessed the suspects, Keno Sewel Jr., 22, and a 17-year-old boy, stealing mail from two mailboxes in a neighborhood.

They arrested the duo a short time later at a nearby gas station.

Detectives believe the duo targeted outgoing mail that was placed in mailboxes, and advise residents to consider mailing outgoing items directly from a post office.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is also involved in the investigation into the thefts.

According to BSO, the duo face charges in four cases in Parkland, including burglary of a structure, criminal use of personal identification information, unlawful possession of personal identification information and petit theft.

While they are currently only facing charges in connection with the Parkland thefts, detectives believe there may be dozens of victims.

Anyone with further information or who believes they may have been victimized is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.