Police: Man arrested after masturbating in front of teen at bus stop

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police arrested a man on Wednesday after a 16-year-old girl said he began masturbating in full view in front of her.

Detectives identified the suspect as 25-year-old Luis Enrique Rodriguez.

According to the arrest report, Rodriguez stopped his vehicle close to the bus stop near the intersection of Northwest 105th Avenue and Johnson Street on Tuesday.

The victim said the suspect lowered his pants and began masturbating in full view of the victim. The victim immediately used a cellphone to record Rodriguez, which prompted him to return to his car and drive away, authorities said.

Police were able to get a description from the victim and detectives arrested Rodriguez at his home on Wednesday.

Rodriguez faces a charge of exposure of sexual organs and was transported to Broward County jail.