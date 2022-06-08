Several buildings evacuated at Nova Southeastern University following hazmat incident

DAVIE, Fla. – Several buildings on Nova Southeastern University’s campus in Davie were evacuated Wednesday morning due to a hazmat incident, according to Davie Fire Rescue.

According to fire officials, construction crews broke an underground gas line while working in the area near the campus and first responders were dispatched to the campus just before 10 a.m.

After Davie firefighters and hazmat teams worked to secure and eliminate the hazard, the department said it was able to secure the gas leak, and all buildings previously evacuated were reopened.

“This morning, NSU University School experienced a gas line break due to construction on campus in Davie,” a statement from the university said. “Following safety protocols, students, faculty and staff were evacuated. The gas line has been repaired and everyone is making their way back inside to continue their school day. All students, faculty and staff are safe.”