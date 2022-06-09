$50 scratch-off ticket turns into $1 million for Florida woman

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A 50-year-old Florida woman is $820,000 richer after buying a $50 scratch-off lottery ticket at a deli in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando.

Florenda Zelaya claimed her $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game Thursday at lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

She took her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. All In One Deli in Apopka will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million. The game, launched on Feb. 28, 2022, has already awarded one of the $25 million prizes, but there still is one remaining, according to the Florida Lottery.

As far as the millions? There are 160 total prizes, 54 have been awarded, which means there are still 106 up for grabs. Prizes total more than $1.5 billion.

According to the Florida Lottery, the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Lottery officials say it is the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game and claim it has the best odds for players to become an “instant millionaire.”