Free program in Miami teaches how to help in an emergency

MIAMI, Fla. – With a busy hurricane season ahead, a program in Miami is aimed at getting more hands on deck during an emergency.

Citizens can now learn how to help first responders by joining the Community Emergency Response Team or CERT. Volunteers are enrolled in a three-day course that teaches them CPR, fire safety, disaster preparedness, and other emergency operations.

To apply, you must be at least 18 years old, have a valid Florida driver’s license and live or work in the city of Miami. Applicants must also pass a police background check and complete CERT’s basic training course.

To apply, click here. The training is free.