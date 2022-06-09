74º

Man grateful to be alive after Lauderhill fire destroys Corvette, spreads to home

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A Lauderhill man feels lucky to be alive after a fire quickly spread from his carport to his Lauderhill home last Friday.

At around 1 p.m., John Jackson said his prized Corvette caught fire, spreading to his carport and then the rest of his home on the 400 block of Northwest 39th Avenue.

“I reach down just like this, turned the key, and I heard and I said ‘uh, uhh,’ I grab the cover, which was half-covered and I threw it over, that didn’t extinguish the fire, it just consumed the cover,” Jackson said.

Four people were displaced as a result of the fire. Jackson said while he is staying with his son now and did receive temporary help from the Red Cross, his home was uninsured and picking up the pieces won’t be cheap.

“I’m looking at $160,000,” he said.

Jackson started a GoFundMe to aid in recovery efforts.

