Miami man accused of killing his father with assault rifle

MIAMI – Police in Miami-Dade County arrested a man accused of killing his father with an assault rifle.

According to police, 50-year-old Maurice Wright was found unresponsive by officers in a home in the area of Northwest 64th Street and 30th Avenue on May 30.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.

Detectives determined that an assault rifle had been used in the shooting, and they identified the victim’s son, 27-year-old Maurice Wright Jr., as a subject.

Officers caught up with Wright Jr. on Wednesday at a motel along the 6100 block of Biscayne Boulevard, and a MDPD Special Response Team used a tactical breach to bring him into custody without further incident.

He is facing charges of second-degree murder.