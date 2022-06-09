74º

Someone stole a mail truck from Hollywood and the postal service wants it back

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A U.S. Postal Service truck was stolen from a post office in West Hollywood Hills and there’s a reward of up to $10,000 for information on who swiped the truck, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

The USPS Grumman Long Life Vehicle was taken from the West Hollywood Hills Post Office, located at 5771 Johnson St., sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which is investigating the theft.

The mail truck has the number “3309707″ written in blue above the windshield area and in the rear of the vehicle, officials said.

Anyone with information should call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455 and ask for law enforcement.

