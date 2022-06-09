Student created a ‘hit list’ at a Davie middle school but what was punishment?

School leaders at Indian Ridge Middle School acknowledged that there was a series of threats over the past two weeks.

DAVIE, Fla. – Students are talking about a classmate accused of making a “hit list.”

School leaders at Indian Ridge Middle School acknowledged that there was a series of threats against specific people and the school itself over the past two weeks.

One student said it was an eighth-grader. “People make fun of him and he wrote a list about other people he wanted to kill.”

The handwritten list apparently targeted dozens of names but none of the threats were ever carried out.

On Tuesday, the school sent out a notice to parents that read:

“…It was reported that a student did create a list. Administration, in collaboration with Davie police, investigated the matter… The student responsible for the threat received consequences commensurate with the district’s discipline matrix.”

Parent Nicole Andrews said: “It’s unfortunate in this time that something like that is happening, Even if it could be a joke. Going about this. It has serious consequences.”

But Local 10 News learned that student’s discipline did not involve the Broward Sheriff’s Office school threat management unit which typically arrests and files criminal charges against students for serious crimes such as this one.

According to multiple sources, the eighth-grader is the son of a staff member at Indian Ridge with many wondering if that may have been why he may have not been disciplined.

The Davie Police Department is not saying if the boy was expelled or suspended.

Thursday was the last day of classes in Broward County.