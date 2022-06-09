Sweetwater police confirm vehicle stolen with baby inside

Sweetwater police confirm that a vehicle was stolen with a baby inside in Sweetwater on Thursday afternoon.

SWEETWATER, Fla. – A car reported stolen in Sweetwater had a 9-month-old baby inside and police were able to locate the car and the baby at a strip mall on Thursday afternoon.

It started around 4 p.m. when reports of the stolen car driving southbound from SW 110th Avenue.

The car was found with the 9-month-old baby still inside at a strip mall near 8th Street.

Local 10′s Christian De La Rosa was able to obtain a picture taken moments after police recovered the baby.

People in the area said the baby was stolen from a dry cleaners nearby.

Local 10 News is at the scene where officers could be seen going into businesses and speaking with people to collect information from someone who may have witnessed what happened.

(This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 10 News and Local10.com for more updates.)