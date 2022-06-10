Broward County mosquito control working around the clock and you can help

They are working around the clock to kill mosquitoes in Broward County and there are resources for county residents, too.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – An around-the-clock effort of killing mosquitoes that could potentially spread diseases, not to mention cause those annoying itchy bites, is on at Broward County Mosquito Control.

They’re gearing up to spray the area with the larvacide chemicals that will go through special trucks.

BCMC showed Local 10 News how they work by spraying water through the trucks instead of chemicals.

(See the lifecycle of a mosquito)

They study the mosquitoes they’ve trapped throughout the county.

The experts working say that identifying the mosquitos helps them understand their biology and gives a better idea of their feeding habits and their biting activities.

“That gives us a really good insight of what type of treatment we need to do and where,” said Adriana Toro, Division Director of Highway and Bridge Maintenance for Broward County.

Right now that means home and area inspections for standing water and treating for larva during the day.

Ad

Also, spraying large areas to kill adult mosquitoes and larvae at night.

Residents of Broward County can submit a mosquito service request to evaluate the needs in your area.

Service requests are completed as promptly as possible depending on the volume of requests and weather conditions. You can also contact Mosquito Control by dialing 311 on a mobile device or (954) 765-4062.

Click here for Mosquito Service Request Form

Here are some tips to keep the biters at bay.

Stop Mosquitoes From Breeding

Females breed by laying eggs in standing water, so at least once a week, empty, turn over or cover things that can hold water, such as toys, tires, buckets, birdbaths, car or boat covers, gutters, trash containers, etc.

Store outside items in a covered area if they can hold standing water.

Keep flower pots and saucers free of standing water and flush out water-retaining plants like bromeliads with a hose once a week.

Keep Mosquitoes Outside

Make sure all your windows have screens and immediately repair any hole in your screens.

Keep doors and windows shut and use air conditioning whenever possible.

Use EPA-Approved Insect Repellents