New treatment option for enlarged prostate

Kristi Krueger, Anchor/Health Reporter

Kathleen Corso, Special Projects Producer

KENDALL, Fla. – Some South Florida specialists are working with a new way to treat a common problem facing men as they age.

Dr. Edward Gheiler, a urologist with Palmetto General Hospital, is utilizing a procedure called Aquablation, which uses heat-free waterjet technology to precisely remove excess prostate tissue without the need for invasive surgery.

“Immediately they’ll notice their stream is much stronger, they won’t have to go to the bathroom as frequently they’ll be emptying the bladder more often and slowly it can take a few months before they go back to normal and that’s the whole idea to regain your quality of life,” he said.

Gheiler said following the procedure patients experience both improved sleep and sexual function.

Aquablation can be done in a matter of minutes and the benefits last a decade or more.

It’s currently covered by Medicare.

