Sheriff: ‘Neglected’ Shih Tzu apparently thrown over fence at South Florida animal rescue

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Palm Beach County deputies are searching for an animal cruelty suspect who left a “neglected” Shih Tzu dog at a rescue facility outside Boca Raton.

According to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, a volunteer found the approximately 6-year-old Shih Tzu along the fenceline of the Tri-County Animal Rescue early Wednesday morning.

Deputies said since the facility is gated and locked, it appeared someone threw the dog, which veterinary staff named “Parker,” over the fence.

“The dog could barely stand, let alone walk,” according to a news release sent by PBSO.

Parker was neither microchipped nor collared. Veterinary staff performed emergency surgery and said the dog appeared to have been neglected for a long period of time.

As of Friday morning, Parker was in guarded condition, and was recovering at the facility.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-8477.