South Florida Republican leaders react to Radio Mambí sale

New owners’ ties to Democrats have conservatives saying their views would be lost

South Florida’s Republican leaders are saying they fear a source of conservative voices could be lost with the impending sale of Radio Mambí.

“We have to make sure that there are always voices. That there is the opportunity always exists for voices that have a contrary point of view and a belief in conservativism,” said Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

Rubio was joined by Senator Rick Scott, Congressman Carlos Gimenez, and other local Republicans to denounce what they believe is a take over of Cuban radio by Democrats.

“This is not a business transaction. They want to have a better product and put it out there. This is a effort to try and win elections,’ said Republican Senator Rick Scott.

The potential new owners told Local 10 News, that isn’t the case.

“The stations we acquired in Miami have been institutions in the Cuban community for decades and Cuba’s freedom is one of their flagship issues. We believe wholeheartedly in that mission, and we will remain true to that spirit of liberty that has guided them over decades,” said Stephanie Valencia and Jess Morales Rocketto, Latino Media Network owners.

Ad

The local AM stations, now owned by Univision, would be sold to the Latino Media Network, which is buying 18 stations across the country for $60 million.

The new owners, who have ties to Democrats, reportedly met with staff on Thursday to quell feats employees may have about the sale. They have publicly vowed to keep all employees in place.

On Friday, Rubio and Scott mentioned their letter to the Federal Communications Division.

“Make sure that this application to make this purchase is scrutinized,” said Rubio.