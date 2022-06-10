Local 10 News gets to the bottom of who took Diesel

Local 10 News reported a story on a stolen dog but ended up seeing the dog at a park and got to the bottom of the story.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Hollywood woman was pleading for help to get her beloved 10-year-old pit bull mix returned. Eve Harlowe said that Diesel the dog was taken while he was tied up outside of a beauty supply store on Thursday.

Police were notified and Local 10 News aired the story on Friday to help the owner get the word out about her missing dog.

She was concerned, but even more so because Diesel suffered from a serious medical condition.

Well, we did help Harlowe get Diesel back. After the story aired, we were near the dog park in Hollywood just off South 21st Avenue. That’s when we spotted a dog that looked like Diesel playing with a woman and her two dogs.

Harlowe reported to the police and told Local 10 News that she had taken the dog with her to the store near her home at Washington Street and South 21st Avenue, and left him outside for a few minutes while she went inside.

The dog park is a few blocks away from where Diesel disappeared.

Stacy Roland was the woman at the park with Diesel. She told Local 10 News what happened.

“I went back to the store and was asking people that were coming out, ‘Is this anyone’s dog?’ and everyone was like, ‘No, no, no.’ I had my truck. It was storming, the dog was shivering, he was tied to the garbage can. I thought he was abandoned. So I just put him in my truck, took him home, and gave him a bath.”

Harlowe told us earlier that she had prayed whoever took Diesel meant well. It seems that Roland did.

Roland and Harlowe are now in communication to find out how the two can connect to get Diesel back home.

