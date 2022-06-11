83º

Hollywood police searching for suspect who committed ‘violent sexual assault’

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

A woman who told police she was walking to work was raped by a man along South Park Road.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are calling a recent attack on a woman a “violent sexual assault.”

The victim told police that around 3:50 a.m. on Friday, June 10 she started to walk to where she worked in the 300 block of South Park Road when she was attacked and raped.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, about 6-feet tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a sweatshirt, shorts, and a blue mask.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is ask to call the Hollywood Police Department at (954) 764-4357 or call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.

