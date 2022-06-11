Parkland March for Our Lives joins national rallies

In 2018, teens began the nationwide March for Our Lives after the Parkland shooting. Now with an uptick in gun violence and mass shootings, rallies like one in Parkland are being held across the country.

PARKLAND, Fla. – A crowd continued to grow Saturday morning at Pine Trails Amphitheater in Parkland for one of 400 March For Our Lives rallies around the country.

The Parkland March for Our Lives has a deeper meaning, organizers say, since the original March for Our Lives was founded by teens after 17 people were killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Thousands of gun control advocates are expected to rally across the country Saturday in nationwide March for Our Lives rallies.

In Parkland, rally goers were holding signs that read “Stop Gun Violence,” “#Enough” and “Just Go Out and Vote.”

The rally began at 9:30 a.m. with speakers who are survivors, family members and activists personally impacted by gun violence.

At 10:30 a.m., the group planned a march throughout the park.

Ad

Zoe Weissman, 16, president of the March for Our Lives Parkland, was in middle school at the time of the Marjory Stoneman massacre. She has become an advocate for gun control because of what she experienced the day of the shootings.

“It means a lot to see how many people care about our mission. At the same time, it also gives me hope that we are also going to be able to make a change. This time is different. We’ve been fighting for the past four years and I think it’s going to culminate into action.”

Other rallies planned in South Florida for Saturday include one organized by students from Cypress Bay High School at the Weston Library Park from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

At 4 p.m., a rally will be held in front of Coral Gables City Hall.