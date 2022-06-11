75º

Local News

Police: Shots fired at Publix in Hollywood by security guard, sends one to hospital

Alex Ciccarone , Digital Journalist

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Hollywood, Broward County
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are responding to a shooting at a Publix in Hollywood on Friday night.

Detectives say a security guard shot one person around closing time inside a Publix at 1740 Polk Street and he is now in custody

Officers said one person has been transported to Memorial Regional Hospital as a trauma alert and they also have the gun in custody as well.

Some people had friends inside and they said they were told to run to the back of the store when shots were fired.

“Everybody ran back and they yelled code red,” one witness said.

Police are speaking to witnesses to see what exactly happened and why the security guard felt the need to pull the trigger.

(This is a developing story and Local 10 will keep you updated with the latest information)

