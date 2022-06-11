Police: Shots fired at Publix in Hollywood by security guard, sends one to hospital

Officers said one person has been transported to Memorial Regional Hospital as a trauma alert and they have the gun in custody.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are responding to a shooting at a Publix in Hollywood on Friday night.

Detectives say a security guard shot one person around closing time inside a Publix at 1740 Polk Street and he is now in custody

Some people had friends inside and they said they were told to run to the back of the store when shots were fired.

“Everybody ran back and they yelled code red,” one witness said.

Police are speaking to witnesses to see what exactly happened and why the security guard felt the need to pull the trigger.

