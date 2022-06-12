International travelers no longer required to show negative COVID test when coming into U.S.

Relaxed restrictions for international travelers took effect on Sunday in the United States.

MIAMI – Relaxed restrictions for international travelers took effect on Sunday in the United States.

People flying into the country are no longer required to show proof of a negative COVID test.

Diego Gonzalez returned to South Florida from Argentina and wasn’t shy to share his feelings about the changes.

“Excellent and without the mask,” he said.

The news is welcomed by the travel industry as summer vacation is underway.

“A lot of people didn’t want to travel internationally because of the testing requirement,” saiad Joanna Geraghty, President and CEO of Jetblue Airlines. “This provides them with peace of mind so that they know when they’re traveling, they can make it home.”

The CDC said the requirement is no longer necessary thanks to vaccines and treatments.

The country is currently seeing an average of 110,000 new cases a day.

Health officials caution the actual number of cases could be higher, with many people testing at home and not reporting the results.

Ad

A recent surge in the northeast is beginning to ease, but Florida, Arizona and California are now seeing a rise in the number of cases.