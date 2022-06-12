Juvenile killed after apparent accidental shooting inside Pembroke Pines home

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A horrible tragedy occurred inside a Pembroke Pines home on Saturday.

According to police, a male juvenile was shot and killed in what officers say appeared to be an unintentional shooting.

A woman inside the home was handling a gun when police said the firearm discharged and fatally struck the victim.

It happened late Saturday afternoon in the Coconut Reef community.

Police said the woman and the victim are family members.

In a release, authorities said, “the firearm was discharged unintentionally due to negligence and mishandling.”

Authorities said any potential charges will be filed by the State Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.