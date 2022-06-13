Man charged with murder in weekend North Miami Beach shooting

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A Hollywood man is under arrest after allegedly shooting and killing a man Saturday in North Miami Beach as the two sat in a car outside the Grand Island Square apartments.

Police said Marc Anthony Colon, 23, shot the victim around 5:15 a.m. Saturday at the apartments at 1551 NE 167th St. inside the victim’s gray Honda.

According to a police report, Colon got out of a car after grabbing a bag and crossing the street. He then, however, went back to the victim’s car to retrieve an item, the report said.

Police said surveillance cameras show Colon dropping the man’s iPhone along the sidewalk. According to the arrest report, the victim had taken a picture of Colon’s driver’s license after taking a photo of himself.

Colon’s girlfriend told detectives that she had not seen him for a few days and that Colon had a drug addiction problem.

She told police he called her after 6 a.m. the same morning of the shooting saying that he “f---ed up” and needed her to pick him up. He told her he had been involved in a car crash. She told police that she saw blood on Colon’s leg when she came to pick him up at a North Miami parking lot.

Colon was arrested Sunday and was charged with second-degree murder and given no bond.