Taddeo endorses Crist for governor a week after leaving race

Associated Press

FILE - Florida Sen. Annette Taddeo speaks during a legislative session, April 30, 2021, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) (Wilfredo Lee, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A week after leaving the Democratic primary for Florida governor, state Sen. Annette Taddeo has endorsed U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist for the job of challenging Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the fall.

Taddeo urged other Florida Democrats to rally around Crist. Crist is a Democratic congressman from St. Petersburg who served one term as governor when he was a Republican.

Taddeo is now running as a Democratic nominee in a South Florida congressional race.

Taddeo was Crist’s running mate in his failed bid for governor in 2014. Crist and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried are the strongest candidates remaining in the Democratic primary.

