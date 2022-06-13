West Palm Beach has most expensive gas prices in Florida

(Marta Lavandier, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Gas prices in Florida rose an average of 13 cents per gallon over the past week and are now $4.89 a gallon on average.

AAA reported on Monday that, despite the rise, Florida prices are still below those nationwide, which hit above $5 a gallon over the weekend.

The most expensive market in Florida was West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area where prices on average hit $5.01 a gallon.

The least expensive markets in Florida were in the Panhandle.

Gas prices were $4.68 a gallon in the Crestview-Fort Walt Beach area and $4.69 in the Pensacola area.