Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan walk red carpet at Little Havana premiere of new Father of the Bride remake

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

LITTLE HAVANA, Fla. – As the saying goes, everything old is new again.

That seems to be the case in Hollywood as it relates to movie remakes.

The latest update is the classic Father of the Bride, but this time it comes with Cuban twist.

Tuesday night in Little Havana, the stars of the new film, including Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan, walked the red carpet.

Local 10 News’ Christian De La Rosa reported from the premiere and spoke to the stars. His 6:15 p.m. report can be seen at the top of this page.

