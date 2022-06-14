83º

Local News

Broward man charged in violent attack on woman in Miami Beach

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami Beach, Crime
A Lauderdale Lakes man faced a judge Monday in connection to a violent attack in Miami Beach.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A Lauderdale Lakes man faced a judge Monday in connection to a violent attack in Miami Beach.

Joel Blackwood, 28, is facing charges of aggravated battery and armed kidnapping.

According to police, Blackwood grabbed a woman at knifepoint and attempted to drag her away by the arms.

It happened Saturday night on 16th Street near Lenox Avenue.

The woman struggled as Blackwood attempted to pull her away, eventually causing her to fall into the roadway, police said.

That’s when authorities said Good Samaritans saw the struggle and began to honk their horns and yell, which spooked Blackwood.

He was later found behind a nearby home and arrested.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter