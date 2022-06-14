Broward man charged in violent attack on woman in Miami Beach

A Lauderdale Lakes man faced a judge Monday in connection to a violent attack in Miami Beach.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A Lauderdale Lakes man faced a judge Monday in connection to a violent attack in Miami Beach.

Joel Blackwood, 28, is facing charges of aggravated battery and armed kidnapping.

According to police, Blackwood grabbed a woman at knifepoint and attempted to drag her away by the arms.

It happened Saturday night on 16th Street near Lenox Avenue.

The woman struggled as Blackwood attempted to pull her away, eventually causing her to fall into the roadway, police said.

That’s when authorities said Good Samaritans saw the struggle and began to honk their horns and yell, which spooked Blackwood.

He was later found behind a nearby home and arrested.