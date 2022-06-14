BSO Parkland chief fired for ‘providing false information,’ details scant

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office has fired its top cop in the city of Parkland for “providing false information,” but the agency isn’t elaborating further.

Capt. Craig Calavetta joined BSO in 1999 as a road patrol deputy and began leading the Parkland district in 2021. He was fired Monday, according to BSO.

Parkland, like a number of other municipalities in Broward County, contracts out its police services to the Sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Gregory Tony called city officials Friday to inform them that Calavetta would be relieved of duty.

After Calavetta’s firing, the department released a statement Tuesday, attributed to Tony.

“Since 2019, my administration has worked diligently and relentlessly to earn the trust of our Parkland residents,” Tony said. “The journey toward that trust required advanced training, enhanced investigative practices, policy reforms, as well as the procurement of essential tools and equipment. More importantly, it required accountability and transparency. I will not allow anyone in leadership to compromise the integrity of this office by deliberately providing false information to administration.”

Local 10 News asked BSO what “false information” Tony was referring to, but a spokesperson said the agency could not provide any more details.

Local 10 News also tried to speak with Calavetta at his home Tuesday, but nobody answered his door.

In a statement, city officials said they expect to be presented with three qualified candidates to take cover as district chief and, until then, Maj. Aimee Russo will temporarily fill the role.

City officials said they did not know the reason for Calavetta’s termination and there’s no word on when they will be presented with the aforementioned options for a permanent replacement.