Keys woman arrested after allegedly attacking ex-husband with knife

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested in the Florida Keys for allegedly attacking her ex-husband with a knife.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Vanessa Diaz went into the home belonging to her 45-year-old ex at approximately 9 p.m. Monday.

The victim told police she was angry over “domestic issues” and she refused to leave.

Police said Diaz grabbed a kitchen knife and said she would kill the victim. That’s when the two began to struggle and the victim was cut on his forearm, deputies said.

Authorities found Diaz the following day not far from the victim’s home, and they said she admitted to cutting him with the knife.

Diaz has been charged with aggravated battery, burglary and contempt of court for violating an injunction keeping her from entering her ex’s home.