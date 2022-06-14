Police in Coconut Creek search for pair of crooks who tried robbing gas station

Authorities in Broward County are searching for two men who attempted to rob a gas station.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for two men who attempted to rob a gas station.

It happened at approximately 5 a.m. Monday along State Road 7 just south of Holmberg Road.

One of the men went to the store clerk and demanded money while flashing a gun, police said.

Both men were wearing masks and gloves.

The clerk was standing behind a bulletproof partition, so he instead decided to call 911.

Police said the two men then ran away.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone who thinks they recognize either of the two men is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.