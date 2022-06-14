Police seek suspect who stole man’s credit cards from office, spent $7K+ at Apple store

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are seeking to identify a suspect accused of stealing a man’s credit cards while he was on a business call and then making a very expensive purchase at an Apple store.

According to a police news release, the suspect walked into an office at 515 E. Las Olas Blvd. on the afternoon of April 22 and stole the victim’s credit cards while he and his business partners were on a conference call.

Police said the victim noticed the man walking through the office and confronted him. The suspect then claimed he was lost and looking for another business.

Afterward, the victim received a notification from his bank that someone had made a purchase of over $7,000 at Apple, police said.

Detectives later collected surveillance video from the Apple store, showing the suspect making the purchases.

“The suspect is described as a Black male, in his 40s, approximately 5′9″ tall, with long dreadlock style hair and tattoos,” the release states. “The suspect is seen in the video wearing a blue shirt, black shorts, black high socks, black sneakers and carrying a black bag.”

Ad

Anyone with information is asked to call FLPD Detective Jamie Chatman at 954-828-6355 or to provide information anonymously through Broward County Crime Stoppers by calling 954-493-8477.