Officers detain gunman at condo’s balcony in Fort Lauderdale

Bridgette Matter, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to an apartment building on Tuesday afternoon in Wilton Manors.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A police military-like unit responded to the threat of a gunman who was standing on a balcony at the Drake Tower condominium on Tuesday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Detective Ali Adamson, crisis negotiators with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department talked to the man as officers surrounded the area of North Andrews Avenue near Northeast 17th Court.

“There is no further threat to the community at this time,” Adamson wrote in an e-mail at about 4:30 p.m., after officers had temporarily closed North Andrews Avenue for about an hour.

Adamson, a spokeswoman for the department, said officers detained the man for a mental health evaluation. She added the detention was under the Baker Act, a state law that allows a suspect’s involuntary examination. No one was injured.

