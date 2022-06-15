86º

Bam Margera walks out of court-appointed rehab in Delray Beach

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – Brandon “Bam” Margera, a professional skateboarder who starred in “Jackass,” left a court-ordered rehabilitation facility on Monday in Delray Beach, police said, according to TMZ and Page Six.

Margera, 42, who has been public about his struggles with mental health and addiction, shared a photograph with his 2.4 million followers on Instagram Tuesday.

“MMA fighter, chiropractor and ten years sober Dominick, is my new AA sponsor.#f–KYeah,” he wrote.

Margeral also shared a photo with his wife, Nicole Boyd, and Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker) who is performing on Wednesday at the FTX Arena in Miami.

