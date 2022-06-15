Broward parents arrested after 3-year-old daughter overdoses on fentanyl

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Broward County deputies arrested two Oakland Park parents after their 3-year-old daughter overdosed on fentanyl and had to be revived by first responders.

According to arrest reports, Walter Carter, 40, and Janett Carter, 38, were folding laundry in their master bedroom Saturday when the toddler collapsed and became unresponsive. The reports state medical personnel later revived the girl using Narcan.

The report states that Janett Carter said she purchased two pills believed to be oxycodone from a dealer at a corner store on Friday and believed her daughter possibly ingested half the pill sometime during the day on Saturday. It says Carter told investigators that she kept a baggie containing the pills in her purse and left it unattended on top of the toilet, despite knowing her daughter liked to rifle through it at times.

Both parents and their daughter tested positive for fentanyl. Deputies said they later found they were also in possession of marijuana and cocaine.

Ad

Both Walter and Janett Carter face a charge of child neglect with great bodily harm. Walter Carter also faces a charge of cannabis possession and Janet Carter also faces a charge of cocaine possession, as well as a probation violation.