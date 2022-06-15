Deputies search for 16-year-old girl with flower tattoo on right knee

Deputies are searching for 16-year-old Justice Powers who vanished from Oakland Park on June 1.

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A 16-year-old girl vanished more than two weeks ago from Oakland Park and Detective Chris Blankenship needs help finding her, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies announced on Wednesday.

Justice Powers was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans when she disappeared on June 1, near the intersection of North Andrews Avenue and Northeast 58 Street, according to deputies.

Powers has brown curly hair and brown eyes. She is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has a tattoo of a flower on her right knee.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or 954-764-4357.