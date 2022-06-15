Free COVID testing coming to an end in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – COVID-19 testing will soon no longer be free for Miami-Dade County residents who do not have insurance.
According to Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, the new policy will start July 2.
She says the move was necessary due to a drop in federal funding.
Vaccinations, however, will remain free for everyone.
The county says it’s exploring options to help uninsured people who can’t afford a test.
The change comes as Miami-Dade County COVID cases continue to rise, with the latest numbers being released showing a positivity rate of 26.7%.
The federal government is currently offering a third round of free at-home tests, which you can order by clicking here.