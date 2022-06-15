86º

Miami musem allows kids to send ‘Stars of Hope’ to Ukrainian refugees

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

A girl holds a crate with her pet cat inside while a boy plays on a phone inside an evacuation train waiting for departure after they where evacuated from the war hit area in Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, Saturday June 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) (Efrem Lukatsky, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MIAMI – The Miami Children’s Museum is allowing students to send messages to Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

With the help of Stars of HOPE, a non-profit organization focused on therapeutic art, the children at the museum in Watson Island Park will be able to write messages on wooden stars.

The museum has about 2,000 stars available for about a month before the organization collects and delivers the messages to Ukrainian children who are away from home.

The United Nations estimates more than 3.9 million refugees have crossed to Poland from Ukraine since the Russian military attack began on Feb. 24. As of June, the Ukrainian diaspora was at 6.1 million.

