Miami musem allows kids to send ‘Stars of Hope’ to Ukrainian refugees

With the help of Stars of HOPE, a non-profit organization focused on therapeutic art, the children at the museum in Watson Island Park will be able to write messages on wooden stars.
The museum has about 2,000 stars available for about a month before the organization collects and delivers the messages to Ukrainian children who are away from home.
The United Nations estimates more than 3.9 million refugees have crossed to Poland from Ukraine since the Russian military attack began on Feb. 24. As of June, the Ukrainian diaspora was at 6.1 million.
Trent Kelly is an award-winning multimedia journalist who joined the Local 10 News team in June 2018. Trent is no stranger to Florida. Born in Tampa, he attended the University of Florida in Gainesville, where he graduated with honors from the UF College of Journalism and Communications.