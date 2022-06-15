Officers in Southwest Miami-Dade investigating after man found shot to death

Authorities in Miami-Dade County are investigating a shooting.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County are investigating a fatal shooting.

It happened Tuesday evening in the area of Southwest 140th Street and 142nd Avenue, a commercial warehouse district.

According to police, a 911 call came in at approximately 7:30 p.m. reporting gunfire in the area.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a man who had been shot to death.

Nearly two dozen shell casings were observed at the scene.

Police have not released any information regarding the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPIS.