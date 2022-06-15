Residents ordered to evacuate after partial roof collapse at Miami Beach apartment building

Residents of a Miami Beach apartment building were ordered to evacuate following a partial roof collapse, according to city officials.

City officials declared the apartment building at 700 Euclid Ave. unsafe Wednesday, city spokesperson Melissa Berthier said in an email to Local 10 News.

The roof of the four-story, 54-unit building partially collapsed in an area where the building’s electrical systems merge, Berthier said. Officials condemned two units directly impacted by the collapse.

No one was hurt.

“The city is working with the building’s owners who have agreed to provide temporary housing as required by municipal code,” Berthier said.

Local 10 News obtained an email sent to residents by apartment management attributing the collapse to damage from a tropical system that moved through South Florida in early June.

“The city is making us evacuate immediately because there has been sustained water damage from the storm that happened Friday,” tenant Jose Maldanado said. “Someone’s ceiling collapsed on the first floor and they are going to turn off all the electricity and water tonight.”

Residents were given until 7 p.m. to gather belongings.