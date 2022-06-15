Saharan dust passes through South Florida, affects air quality

MIAMI – Massive clouds of dust particles traveled more than 4,000 miles from the African Sahara Desert and over the ocean to South Florida — affecting air quality.

Experts warn people who suffer from heart or lung disease and pregnant women to limit outdoor activities from Wednesday evening to Friday when the dust layer may be thicker.

The concentration of the floating particles also reduces humidity and causes higher temperatures, hazy skies, red-orange sunsets, and radiant sunrises.

The World Air Quality Index project tracks the safety levels from good to hazardous. Miami-Dade County officials warned the AQI on Wednesday was in the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” range.

