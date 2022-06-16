Homestead man charged in Feb. Florida City homicide

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – Police arrested a Homestead man Wednesday in connection to a February shooting in Florida City that left one man dead.

Esiquio Salinas, 41, known by the street name of “Zeek,” now faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Francisco Ferniza, Jr., 40, on Feb. 25.

According to an arrest report, Salinas believed Ferniza shot at him during a separate incident in the past and Salinas actively sought him out for retaliation.

The report states Salinas got a phone call informing him of Ferniza’s whereabouts. He then followed Ferniza home, shot him multiple times and then fled.

Police said they identified Salinas from a photo lineup and collected additional evidence tying him to the killing.