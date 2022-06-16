Large police presence responds after officer-involved shooting in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

It happened on Wednesday evening inside an apartment complex along the 8000 block of Southwest 149th Avenue.

Police have not said who was shot or provided any information on victims in the shooting.

Authorities have also not said whether any arrests have been made, or if they are searching for any suspects.

A large police presence was at the scene as the investigation unfolded.

That included Crime Scene Investigative (CSI) units, which were also observed at the scene.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the investigation, as is customary with police-involved shootings.