86º

Local News

Miami airport cargo workers accused of stealing more than $21K worth of electronics

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami International Airport, Crime
Alberto Duardo Vera and William Gonzalez Torres (Miami-Dade Corrections)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested two Miami International Airport cargo workers Tuesday and accused them of stealing more than $21,000 worth of Apple electronics from cargo pallets destined for Chile.

Miami-Dade police accuse Alberto Duardo Vera, 50, and William Gonzalez Torres, 55, of stealing a total of five MacBook Pro laptops, 30 Apple AirPods and Airpods Pro, plus 20 Apple iPhones and a charging cable worth a total of $21,728.35.

Gonzalez Torres and Duardo Vera worked for Cargo Handling Airport Services, a subcontractor for Chile-based LATAM Airlines.

According to the report, a Miami-Dade police detective arrived at the LATAM cargo facility at 6500 NW 25th St. on May 19 to review CCTV footage of a theft that took place on May 1.

In the video, detectives saw the two workers removing two cargo boxes from a shipping pallet, dropping them inside of a rolling trash bin and concealing the boxes with a net, the report states.

The report goes on to say that Duardo Vera and Gonzalez Torres rolled the trash bin to a wall, reached into it, wrapped the boxes in two large jackets and left out a side door with the boxes under their arms.

All of the electronics were owned by DB Schenker, a logistics company, and were destined for the company’s offices in Santiago, Chile.

Those boxes contained more than $15,000 worth of electronics, according to the report. Police said they later discovered that DB Schenker reported nearly $6,000 worth of additional Apple products stolen from the shipping pallet, with varying dates of thefts.

Both men face charges of grand theft and organized scheme to defraud.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

email