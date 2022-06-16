87º

Miami-Dade extends contract for free COVID tests, vaccines

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

FILE - Dozens of people wait in line to be tested for COVID-19, alongside other tents with no line where healthcare workers wait to administer vaccines, at a mobile health unit run by Nomi Health, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in downtown Miami. More than a year after the vaccine was rolled out, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have soared to the highest level on record at over 265,000 per day on average, a surge driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File) (Rebecca Blackwell, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County will continue to provide free COVID-19 testing and vaccination services with Nomi Health, officials announced on Thursday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava secured an agreement with the private provider to prevent the end of the services as previously scheduled on June 30.

Levine Cava met with Nomi Health representatives at the Stephen P. Clark Center’s mobile Nomi Testing site to make a public announcement.

For more information about testing and vaccination sites, visit this database or this NomiHealth page.

