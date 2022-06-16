Miami-Dade extends contract for free COVID tests, vaccines

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County will continue to provide free COVID-19 testing and vaccination services with Nomi Health, officials announced on Thursday afternoon.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava secured an agreement with the private provider to prevent the end of the services as previously scheduled on June 30.
Levine Cava met with Nomi Health representatives at the Stephen P. Clark Center’s mobile Nomi Testing site to make a public announcement.
For more information about testing and vaccination sites, visit this database or this NomiHealth page.
