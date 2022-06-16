State correctional officer accused of sexual battery on male inmate in Miami-Dade County

DORAL, Fla. – A state correctional officer was arrested Wednesday on accusations that he forced a 27-year-old male inmate to perform oral sex on him.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, the incident happened at the South Florida Reception Center at 14000 NW 41st St. near Doral.

Miami-Dade police said the victim told them Officer David Colin Thomas, 54, also tried to force him to engage in penile/anal intercourse while inside the dormitory.

The inmate was transported to the Special Victims Bureau, where he provided a statement to detectives.

Police said Thomas also provided a statement after being read his Miranda Rights, however the statement was redacted from the publicly released report.

Thomas was arrested on a charge of sexual battery by a law enforcement officer. He was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he has since posted a $10,000 bond.