5 Cuban migrants, on the water for 7 days, arrive in Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. – Five Cuban migrants, all men, landed ashore in the Florida Keys Friday, arriving in Boot Key, which is part of the city of Marathon and only accessible by boat.

Federal agents used personal watercraft in order to locate the migrants.

The men, who arrived somewhat dehydrated but were otherwise fine, told Local 10 News they had been on the water for seven days and that they would rather “die at sea” than live in Cuba. They said that the boat’s motor went out 15 miles out of Cuba and they paddled the boat to land.

Officials said the migrants will be taken to the U.S. Border Patrol facility in Marathon by federal agents and Monroe County deputies, where they will processed and given food and water.

Some of the migrants said that they’d like to see family in South Florida, but are unsure what will happen after they get processed.