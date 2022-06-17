Caught on camera: Fort Lauderdale drive-by shooting captured on dashcam

A man driving home from work captured dashcam video of an overnight drive-by shooting in Fort Lauderdale.

The shooting happened near the VIP Liquors store at the corner of Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 5th Avenue.

The driver, who shared the video with Local 10 News Friday but did not wish to be identified, said he heard roughly 29 shots.

“They almost crashed over the median right into my truck,” he said. “I was like, am I gonna get shot?”

Carmen Ontiveros, who lives nearby, said the gunshots sounded like an AK-47 and said she knew the sound when she heard it all because of her job.

“We hear it all the time,” she said. “I work at the 911 center, so we hear this all the time. It’s continuous.”

She says people started running and police quickly swarmed the area.

Shell casings were scattered across the area and there bullet holes on the liquor store.

The owner of VIP Liquors said he’s frustrated and even his brother’s car got hit.

“He was just driving down there when they (kept) driving and they’re shooting,” Rodrigue Dierestil, pointing at where his brother was driving, said. His brother’s car got hit in the back window.

Witnesses said the incident was personal; threats were made between groups outside and someone followed through, while neighbors were caught in the middle.

Ontiveros said she’s had enough of the violence.

“These things happen all the time,” she said. “I mean, I’m moving this Friday because I just don’t want to be in the middle of this. I’m getting out of the area altogether.”

Local 10 News contacted Fort Lauderdale police Friday seeking additional information. So far, we have not heard back.

Witnesses said they did not believe anyone was injured.