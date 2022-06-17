Florida man gets 29 years for attempting to entice minor

FORT PIERCE, Fla. – A federal judge in Fort Pierce sentenced an Orlando man to nearly three decades in prison for attempting to sexually entice a 15-year-old Martin County girl, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

The DOJ said Joseph Furey Lusk, 47, contacted the girl less than a month after being released from state custody from 2018 Florida conviction for traveling to meet a minor.

“During weeks of sexually explicit chats, Lusk encouraged (the victim) to send him nude images and videos of herself and friends engaged in sexual activity,” the release said. “In addition, Lusk sent several photographs of his erect penis through text messages.”

After being released, Lusk will face a lifetime of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.